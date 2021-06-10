Microsoft has today confirmed that its Xbox Cloud Gaming service for devices like the iPhone 12 and the iPad Pro will soon be available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members following several weeks of beta testing.

Microsoft shared its plans for Xbox Game Pass today, revealing it is working with global TV manufacturers to embed Xbox directly into smart TVs without any extra hardware, save a controller. It says it is also exploring new subscription options, hinting at a cheaper tier, as well as building its own streaming devices for cloud gaming.

Most excitingly for us Apple users, is the news that Apple Xbox Cloud Gaming service will be leaving its beta and coming to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members on Safari "in the next few weeks".

Microsoft released the beta for this back in April, with Safari support enabling the service on virtually any Apple device capable of browsing the internet. It brings more than 100 Xbox Game Pass titles to life over streaming for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. The introduction of the service to Apple's users has been a sticking point between the two companies for some time, with Microsoft's Lori Wright telling the court in the Epic Games vs Apple trial that the company had worked very hard to try and get the service onto iOS, with Apple's App Store rules dictating each Game Pass title would have to be filed as an individual app for review, a policy that left the judge dumbfounded.

If you're in need of some hardware, then the best game controllers for Apple TV and Apple Arcade include Xbox's own wireless controller to get you started on Xbox Cloud Gaming across Apple's ecosystem.