- Apple has confirmed it is working with Microsoft to bring support for the Xbox Series X controller to customers.
As reported by MacRumors, a Reddit user spotted the small print on Apple's support page for Wireless controllers which states:
Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbox Series X controller to customers in a future update.
Customers can use a bunch of controllers from Microsoft, along with PlayStation's DualShock 4 Wireless Controller and other MFi devices with Apple devices like the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, or Mac. Support games include Apple Arcade titles and App Store games.
The Xbox One Wireless Controller is one of the best Apple TV gaming controllers around, and the Xbox Series X version delivers some cool improvements.
From Jez Corden and our good friends at Windows Central, changes include:
- Slightly smaller form factor
- A new share button
- More tactile and ergonomic share buttons
- New d-pad
- Textured triggers
- USB-C charging
Apple's support page doesn't confirm when this compatibility might roll out, simply stating the change is coming "in a future update." There is no indication as to whethere Apple is working on similar compatibility for the PS5 controller, but it does currently support the PS4 version, so this seems a natural move going forward.
