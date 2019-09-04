During today's Nintendo Direct, the final note was something that JRPG fans will be excited for, as Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition has been announced! While we don't know much at this particular time, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is scheduled to release on the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020. You can check out the reveal trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition below:

Xenoblade Chronicles first released on the Wii in Japan in 2010, making its way to other countries over the next two years. The story follows a war between the Bionis and the Mechonis, two very different peoples who live on the backs of two Titans. A spiritual successor, Xenoblade Chronicles X, released on the Wii U in 2015. A true sequel, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, was released for the Nintendo Switch in 2017.

There's a webpage up for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, though it doesn't shed any additional information. When we know the price and exact release date, we'll be sure to provide an update.