- During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.
- Xenoblade Chronicles was first released for the Wii in 2010 in Japan, coming to Europe in 2011 and North America in 2012.
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is set to release sometime in 2020 for the Nintendo Switch.
- You can get Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for $53 on Amazon.
During today's Nintendo Direct, the final note was something that JRPG fans will be excited for, as Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition has been announced! While we don't know much at this particular time, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is scheduled to release on the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020. You can check out the reveal trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition below:
Xenoblade Chronicles first released on the Wii in Japan in 2010, making its way to other countries over the next two years. The story follows a war between the Bionis and the Mechonis, two very different peoples who live on the backs of two Titans. A spiritual successor, Xenoblade Chronicles X, released on the Wii U in 2015. A true sequel, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, was released for the Nintendo Switch in 2017.
There's a webpage up for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, though it doesn't shed any additional information. When we know the price and exact release date, we'll be sure to provide an update.
