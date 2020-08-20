Aeon Matrix has announced the release of the second generation Yardian Pro Smart Sprinkler Controller, which includes support for Apple's HomeKit. First spotted by HomeKit News, the updated Yardian Pro, which is available now, promises an easy tool-free installation and automated watering schedules.

The new Yardian Pro is built to help save time, money, and most importantly, the environment. Keep your lawn lush and green while going green! Estimates show this remarkable controller can reduce a household's yard water usage by up to a whopping 50% using its Smart Program and rain skips. Configuring the system is simple as can be through the Yardian app for iOS and Android, or via Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Monitor skip rules, check water usage, and control the entire sprinkler system from anywhere.

Yardian's upgraded controller, which comes in both eight and twelve zone variants, aims to reduce water consumption through smart features such as real-time weather monitoring. Yardian states that owners can see up to a 50% reduction of water usage, through its fully-automated Smart Program, which also factors in soil and plant types, along with sun exposure.

For manual controls, the Yardian Pro works with the Yardian app, Alexa, Google Assistant, and now, Apple's HomeKit via Wi-Fi or Ethernet. In the Yardian app, users can review water usage over time, toggle active zones, customize Skip Rules, and set up a traditional schedule. The app also provides users with visual feedback surrounding plant growth based on the amount of water provided via scheduling.

The new Aeon Matrix Yardian Pro takes the guesswork out of watering your yard by generating a 100% fully-automated Smart Program that helps determine the days and durations to run the sprinklers. The Smart Program optimizes a watering schedule based on the soil, plant type, sun exposure, and much more. It also utilizes real-time weather monitoring which will automatically skip watering during adverse weather conditions like rain or freezing temperature. With its unique "conditional program", it could apply extra water when the temperature is high.

While limited, controls through HomeKit and the Home app allow for on-demand watering with a choice of duration length. The Home app does not currently offer scheduling options, scenes, or automations for HomeKit sprinkler controllers, so the Yardian app or a third-party HomeKit app will still be required for advanced controls.

The Yardian Pro is available now through Yardian.com and via Amazon at a starting price of $149.99 for the eight zone model. The Yardian app is available as a free download on both the App Store and Google Play.