You can now use your Apple Card to pay for things in stores with confidence after Apple fixed a two-day outage.

People first started to report issues making in-store Apple Card payments on June 14, with Apple noting that some users were affected and that it was investigating.

Some users may not be able to make in-store purchases with Apple Card using Apple Pay.

Now, two days later, things are back up and running after Apple updated its system status page to note that service is once again available. It isn't saying what it's done to get things back up and running or what was wrong, obviously, but it did at least update the status to use the past tense. So that's good.