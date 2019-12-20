There are some things you don't expect to wake up to. Flood. Fire. Brimstone. People sniffing AirPods Pro. Things like that. Yet I came across one of those over my morning coffee. Can you guess which one it was?

Unbelievably, it seems some people have been sniffing AirPods Pro and finding that they have a subtle aroma. One that reminds them of blueberries. At least, that's what the people of the internet have been saying.

I first came across this unfortunate phenomenon when I saw Federico Viticci tweeting about it. And it seems his AirPods do indeed smell of the little blue berry.