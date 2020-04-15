What you need to know
- AirPods Pro Ear Tips are now available online.
- You can buy a 2-pack in one size for $7.99.
- You can order today and get them by Friday.
You only realize just how gross your ears are inside after you've been wearing earbuds for a while. Black or white, they both clearly show off the build-up we get every day. If you're the type of person that secretly wishes ear tips were a one-time use sort of thing, you can now buy replacement ear tips for your AirPods Pro from Apple without having to contact Apple Support. But, don't throw away your old ones after a single use. That's just wasteful.
AirPods Pro Ear Tips come in a two-pack. You can order them in large, medium, or small, so be sure to know your current tip size. A two-pack of a single size costs $7.99, and no, they don't come in any other colors.
You can't pop into an Apple Store today to buy a pair (unless you live in Greater China), but you can have them delivered in two days if you order today and pick the fastest delivery (that'll cost you extra though).
Though it's unconfirmed, you may still be able to order a single pair of ear tips for your AirPods Pro for $3.95 through Apple Support if you don't want to pay $8 for the two-pack
Tips for your ears
AirPods Pro Ear Tips
Replace those lost or gunky ear tips now.
Whether you've lost your ear tips or just want a couple of backup pairs, you can now order them directly from Apple's online store.
