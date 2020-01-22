For a few years now, Nintendo fans have been dreaming about a Switch Pro. It's basically a gaming system with drastically improved graphics and performance capabilities compared to the original model. Nintendo hasn't officially acknowledged plans for any "Pro" version of the Switch. However, if the DigiTimes article from earlier this year is to be believed, a new Switch model is about to begin production and will launch sometime later this year.

A leaker has stated that this upcoming console won't include a clocked up version of the Tegra X1 chip like many have theorized, but rather a Volta-based one. He further goes on to say that 4K support and a big performance upgrade shouldn't be expected with the next Switch. This particular leaker has revealed good information in the past, but it should still be taken with a piling heap of salt. If all of this is to be believed, then Nintendo's next console likely won't be the Switch Pro, but rather an updated version of the original Switch.

If production really hasn't started yet on this supposed Switch, it's likely it won't release until the very end of 2020 -just in time for the holiday season. We'll keep our noses to the ground and will continue to be on the lookout for any new rumors or leaks regarding Nintendo's upcoming gaming systems. With any luck, Nintendo will confirm these rumors sometime soon.