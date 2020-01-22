What you need to know
- Rumor: Nintendo is working on a new Switch that will release in Q3 or Q4 this year.
- Many people have been theorizing that it will be the fabled Switch Pro.
- According to a leaker, production on the Switch's new processors hasn't begun.
- Furthermore, it's said that this processor won't support 4K or offer serious performance improvements.
For a few years now, Nintendo fans have been dreaming about a Switch Pro. It's basically a gaming system with drastically improved graphics and performance capabilities compared to the original model. Nintendo hasn't officially acknowledged plans for any "Pro" version of the Switch. However, if the DigiTimes article from earlier this year is to be believed, a new Switch model is about to begin production and will launch sometime later this year.
A leaker has stated that this upcoming console won't include a clocked up version of the Tegra X1 chip like many have theorized, but rather a Volta-based one. He further goes on to say that 4K support and a big performance upgrade shouldn't be expected with the next Switch. This particular leaker has revealed good information in the past, but it should still be taken with a piling heap of salt. If all of this is to be believed, then Nintendo's next console likely won't be the Switch Pro, but rather an updated version of the original Switch.
If production really hasn't started yet on this supposed Switch, it's likely it won't release until the very end of 2020 -just in time for the holiday season. We'll keep our noses to the ground and will continue to be on the lookout for any new rumors or leaks regarding Nintendo's upcoming gaming systems. With any luck, Nintendo will confirm these rumors sometime soon.
Mario money
$20 Nintendo Switch Currency Card
Get more Switch games
Use this to add funds to a Nintendo account, so you can purchase one of the thousands of awesome Switch games on the Nintendo eShop. Grab a gift card for yourself or give one to a friend.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple shareholders urged to vote for proposal on freedom of expression
Non-profit advocacy group SumOfUs has urged Apple's shareholders to vote in favor of a proposal that would force its Board of Directors to report annually regarding the company's policies regarding freedom of expression and access to information.
Apple shared the infamous '1984' Superbowl ad 36 years ago today
It was the day that a computer became a household name.
President Trump at Davos: Apple has keys to the criminal mind!
Speaking to CNBC at Davos in Switzerland, President Donald Trump has reiterated his stance that Apple could and should do more to assist the government when it comes to encryption.
Deck out your Switch Lite with these sweet accessories
Having the right accessories can vastly improve your gaming experience. We've gathered the best companion items for the Nintendo Switch Lite. See what catches your interest.