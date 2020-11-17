Apple Card physical and virtualSource: Lory Gil / iMore

For the first time, Apple now offers a web page that allows people to sign up for Apple Card rather than using their iPhone to do it. Previously there was no web-based option for those who wanted to get their own titanium Apple credit card.

Spotted by MacRumors, it looks like the portal has actually been around for a few days and signing up is a simple case of visiting the Apple Card application page.

Signing up takes just a few minutes and the whole process is outlined as you go. Once approved, Apple Card will be available immediately while the physical card will take a few days to arrive once requested via the Wallet app. You'll need that for stores that don't accept contactless payments, for example.

We've covered Apple Card extensively and it's a great way to buy Apple gear thanks to its rewards. For now, Apple Card remains something that's only available to those in the United States, however.

