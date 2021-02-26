What you need to know
- You can now book a sign language interpreter for your next Apple Store visit.
- The service is totally free and available in 11 countries.
Apple now offers customers at its Apple Stores the option to book a sign language interpreter for their appointment at no extra cost in 11 countries including the US.
As reported by 9to5Mac's Michael Steeber:
Apple is now offering prescheduled support from sign language interpreters at hundreds of its retail stores in nearly a dozen countries. The service is provided to customers by appointment at no cost.
Starting today, customers can visit the webpage for their local Apple Store and request a sign language interpreter for their next store visit. The request link will send an email to the store, and Apple will follow up to arrange an appointment.
The service is available for no cost in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, and Austria.
As the report notes, store pages in these countries now including a link that states 'Request a sign language interpreter'. The description states:
A sign language interpreter can be arranged for your store visit at no cost. Please request one in advance.
Not an automated system, clicking the link opens your default email browser, allowing you to send a request to the store manually. As the report notes, Apple has offered ASL interpreters at its D.C. Carnegie Library Store since 2019. Apple also partners with the nearby Gallaudet University to help deaf students and faculty members. From a report last year:
Apple has detailed how it has provided all students and faculty at Gallaudet University with an iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, and Smart Keyboard to help with learning.... Apple is also helping students once they graduate from the school, stating it has held several recruiting efforts with the school, and that many of its 30 Deaf and Hard of Hearing community members are Gallaudet alumni.
Apple and Gallaudet are also collaboration on a new scholarship scheme for students of color with disabilities who want to pursue degrees in IT, computer science, science, technology, and mathematics. Scholars will also be given the opportunity to take part in WWDC.
