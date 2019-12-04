For an eye-watering $60, shoppers at Nordstrom can buy an AirPods Carrying Strap by Topper. The product description states:

A rather expensive new carrying strap for Apple's AirPods have surfaced on Nordstrom's website, and the internet was very quick to point out the obvious.

Avoid losing your wireless AirPods by attaching them to this magnetic-locking leather strap and wearing around the neck when not in use.

Several Twitter users, including Yoni Mernick were very quick to point out the rather obvious irony of the situation:

The listing helpfully mentions that AirPods are not included with the product. Its compatible with both AirPods and AirPods Pro, and is made of a mix of leather, brass, TPE and magnets which hold your AirPods in place around your neck when you're not using them.

Of course, this invention basically allows you to take Apple's greatest audio invention of the last decade, and undo all of that hard work, charging you $60 for the privilege in the process. Whilst you could argue that this is indeed a handy way of making sure you never lose your AirPods, they of course already come with a neat case that also charges them for up to 24 hours. If you're desperate for a set of earbuds with a cable to keep them secure, there are plenty of great options out there. Or you could always buy a pair of... you know... wired headphones?