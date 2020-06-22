What you need to know
- Apple is now selling refurbished 2020 MacBook Air notebooks.
- Models are only available in the United States currently.
- Discounts are in the region of 15%.
Buyers looking to pick up a 2020 MacBook Air while saving some money can now buy a refurbished notebook from Apple. In the United States, at least.
This is the first time this particular model has been available as a refurbished product and it sees prices fall in the region of 15% compared to buying a new model. Prices start at just $849 for a base model with 256GB of storage an Intel Core i3 CPU.
All of Apple's refurbished products have been through a lengthy process to make sure they're as good as new, making them a great buy.
Each Apple Certified Refurbished Product:
- undergoes full functionality testing and any defective modules identified in testing are replaced.
- Apple Watch and Apple Pencil devices that require replacement parts are not included in the Apple Certified Refurbished Program.
- is put through a thorough cleaning process and inspection.
- is repackaged (including appropriate manuals, cables, new boxes).
- includes either the Operating System originally shipped with the unit or, in some cases, a more recent version.
- is placed into a Final QA inspection prior to being added to sellable refurbished stock.
That makes buying a refurbished Mac a no brainer in my eyes.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Just the top 10 iOS games rake in more than $13 million in daily revenue
The App Store can be a difficult place to make money. Unless you're one of the top ten games in the entire marketplace, it seems.
Review: AUKEY's Wireless Charging Power Bank is all you need on the go
AUKEY's Wireless Charging Power Bank has a kickstand, so you can watch videos while you charge your iPhone wirelessly. Plus, charge two other devices via USB-A and a USB-C ports at the same time.
David Cicilline emphasizes antitrust subpoenas are a last resort
The chair of the house antitrust committee has told Bloomberg he hopes and expects Tim Cook will testify voluntarily but says it will collect the evidence and witnesses it needs through subpoenas if necessary.
Keep your iPad Air 3 safe and sound with these great sleeves
Want to keep your iPad Air 3 protected with a sleek sleeve case? Here are some great options!