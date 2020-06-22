Buyers looking to pick up a 2020 MacBook Air while saving some money can now buy a refurbished notebook from Apple. In the United States, at least.

This is the first time this particular model has been available as a refurbished product and it sees prices fall in the region of 15% compared to buying a new model. Prices start at just $849 for a base model with 256GB of storage an Intel Core i3 CPU.

All of Apple's refurbished products have been through a lengthy process to make sure they're as good as new, making them a great buy.

Each Apple Certified Refurbished Product: undergoes full functionality testing and any defective modules identified in testing are replaced.

Apple Watch and Apple Pencil devices that require replacement parts are not included in the Apple Certified Refurbished Program.

is put through a thorough cleaning process and inspection.

is repackaged (including appropriate manuals, cables, new boxes).

includes either the Operating System originally shipped with the unit or, in some cases, a more recent version.

is placed into a Final QA inspection prior to being added to sellable refurbished stock.

That makes buying a refurbished Mac a no brainer in my eyes.