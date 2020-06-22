MacBook AirSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple is now selling refurbished 2020 MacBook Air notebooks.
  • Models are only available in the United States currently.
  • Discounts are in the region of 15%.

Buyers looking to pick up a 2020 MacBook Air while saving some money can now buy a refurbished notebook from Apple. In the United States, at least.

This is the first time this particular model has been available as a refurbished product and it sees prices fall in the region of 15% compared to buying a new model. Prices start at just $849 for a base model with 256GB of storage an Intel Core i3 CPU.

All of Apple's refurbished products have been through a lengthy process to make sure they're as good as new, making them a great buy.

Each Apple Certified Refurbished Product:

  • undergoes full functionality testing and any defective modules identified in testing are replaced.
  • Apple Watch and Apple Pencil devices that require replacement parts are not included in the Apple Certified Refurbished Program.
  • is put through a thorough cleaning process and inspection.
  • is repackaged (including appropriate manuals, cables, new boxes).
  • includes either the Operating System originally shipped with the unit or, in some cases, a more recent version.
  • is placed into a Final QA inspection prior to being added to sellable refurbished stock.

That makes buying a refurbished Mac a no brainer in my eyes.

