The keyboard has a built-in battery that will reportedly go two years before it needs a charge, and there are magnets to keep it out of the way when it's not needed, too.

The keyboard case has plenty going for it and is a possible solution for those looking to take Apple's inexpensive iPad and turn it into a productivity powerhouse. The built-in keyboard has laptop-style keys and there are seven different backlight colors to choose from. That's seven more than Apple's Smart Keyboard !

ZAGG announced three new 10.2-inch iPad keyboard solutions at last month's CES. One of them, the Messenger Folio, is now available for order. It costs $59.99 and can be picked up direct from ZAGG's website .

If you're all about the media, you're going to like the stand that can prop your iPad up at one of two different viewing angles as well. Not to mention the fact you can remove the entire keyboard if you don't want to have to look at it while enjoying your TV show or movie.

Aesthetically, the Messenger Folio features an attractive fabric-wrapped case that not only looks nice but should make sure the keyboard – and your iPad – remain safe at all times. Oh, and there's a handy holder for an Apple Pencil, too. Again, that isn't something Apple's solution can boast.

All in, this looks like a great option if you're on the hunt for a new keyboard case. The fact that it also fits the iPad Air and 10.5-inch iPad Pro is just the icing on the cake.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.