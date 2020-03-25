Apple has released new firmware for its Pro Display XDR that will allow users to customize their reference modes.

Apple release its 2.2.2 Pro Display XDR Firmware last night. Its release notes state:

Adds support for customized Pro Display XDR reference modes that you can tailor to specific workflow needs by setting color gamut, white point, luminance, and transfer function options. Learn more Minor stability improvements.

The big news is, of course, customizable reference modes. Apple's Pro Display XDR up until now only supported 9 presets which could be selected within the Displays section of System Preferences. Apple's support website states:

You can use the reference modes included with Pro Display XDR to match the production requirements of HDR, HD, SD video, and other media types. Each reference mode sets the color space, white point, gamma, and brightness on your display. Learn about each reference mode included with your Pro Display XDR.

Display modes included ones tailored to office and general home use, editing HDR video, working with design and print and more. Now, you can make your own customizable presets, giving them preset names and descriptions.