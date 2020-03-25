Pro Display XDRSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple has released new firmware for its Pro Display XDR.
  • It means that users can create customized reference modes.
  • Adjustable settings include gamut, white point, luminance, and backlight optimization.

Apple has released new firmware for its Pro Display XDR that will allow users to customize their reference modes.

Apple release its 2.2.2 Pro Display XDR Firmware last night. Its release notes state:

Adds support for customized Pro Display XDR reference modes that you can tailor to specific workflow needs by setting color gamut, white point, luminance, and transfer function options. Learn more

Minor stability improvements.

The big news is, of course, customizable reference modes. Apple's Pro Display XDR up until now only supported 9 presets which could be selected within the Displays section of System Preferences. Apple's support website states:

You can use the reference modes included with Pro Display XDR to match the production requirements of HDR, HD, SD video, and other media types. Each reference mode sets the color space, white point, gamma, and brightness on your display. Learn about each reference mode included with your Pro Display XDR.

Display modes included ones tailored to office and general home use, editing HDR video, working with design and print and more. Now, you can make your own customizable presets, giving them preset names and descriptions.

Advanced users can create customized reference modes tailored to unique workflow needs by selecting from several color gamut, white point, luminance, and transfer function options. Learn more about the advanced options you can configure for customized reference modes.

Display Reference ModeSource: Apple

The above image displays the settings screen where you do this, as well as a list of all the settings you can customize. These settings can also be imported and exported as files from within System Preferences.

You can read Apple's full support document on the Pro Display XDR's reference modes, including instructions on creating your own customized modes here.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.