It might have taken longer than we would have liked but the folk at Dropbox have finally released the first beta build of its Apple silicon-specific app. While previous versions of the Dropbox app did work on M1 Macs, this is the first time a native release has been made available.

It was reported a week ago that Dropbox was testing an M1-native app and that a beta release would arrive in due course. That's now happened with a Dropbox forum post making the announcement. The new Apple silicon build lives alongside the Intel one, so make sure to download the correct version if you're looking to live that beta life.

Dropbox is one of the best Mac apps for syncing files with the cloud and other devices but the lack of an Apple silicon version of its app has damaged its reputation. Dropbox somewhat strangely said it didn't intend to create such an app, although it did finally back down. While the Intel build worked via Apple's Rosetta emulation, there's no doubt a native app is always the preferred option among users.

However, now is a good time to remember that this is a beta build. Keep that in mind before installing it — I'd suggest it might be prudent to wait for Dropbox to release the update to everyone before taking the plunge.