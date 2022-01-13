What you need to know
- Apple silicon Mac users can now download a native version of the Dropbox apps.
- The new Apple silicon version of Dropbox is available as a beta release.
- A future public release will come when Dropbox believes it to be ready.
It might have taken longer than we would have liked but the folk at Dropbox have finally released the first beta build of its Apple silicon-specific app. While previous versions of the Dropbox app did work on M1 Macs, this is the first time a native release has been made available.
It was reported a week ago that Dropbox was testing an M1-native app and that a beta release would arrive in due course. That's now happened with a Dropbox forum post making the announcement. The new Apple silicon build lives alongside the Intel one, so make sure to download the correct version if you're looking to live that beta life.
Dropbox is one of the best Mac apps for syncing files with the cloud and other devices but the lack of an Apple silicon version of its app has damaged its reputation. Dropbox somewhat strangely said it didn't intend to create such an app, although it did finally back down. While the Intel build worked via Apple's Rosetta emulation, there's no doubt a native app is always the preferred option among users.
However, now is a good time to remember that this is a beta build. Keep that in mind before installing it — I'd suggest it might be prudent to wait for Dropbox to release the update to everyone before taking the plunge.
As Apple's oldest current-gen model, iPad Air is overdue for an upgrade
Though still a solid device, the iPad Air 4 is a little long in the tooth. With a 2022 iPad Air said to be coming soon, we take a look at areas for improvement and what's likely to change this year.
Review: This controller works well on Switch if you can get over the layout
With its extra buttons on the back and additional buttons for adjusting light and vibration settings, the EasySMX ESM-9110 gives you more control over your gaming sessions. It works with Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, and PS3.
Review: Anker 623 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Stand charges the essentials
Part of Anker's MagGo lineup, the 623 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station is a small and compact charger for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, as well as your AirPods.
Don't hide your iPhone 13! Show it off with a clear case
Don't go with a boring opaque case when you could show off your iPhone 13 to its best advantage. A good clear case is the next best thing to a naked iPhone.