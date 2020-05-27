The latest streaming video service to arrive into an already crowded market comes from HBO, with HBO Max now available to everyone. Although it might cost you some money depending on whether you're already filling the HBO coffers.

Live today, HBO Max is free to existing HBO and HBO NOW subscribers, and everyone else can get in on the action for $14.99 per month. It might be money well spent, with HBO claiming that there is 100 years worth of "iconic and beloved" content now on tap.

This new direct-to-consumer experience features 10,000 hours of premium content including the entire HBO service; motion picture and TV series from Warner Bros.' 100-year content collection; highlights from New Line; catalog titles from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and Looney Tunes Cartoons; a selection of classic films curated in partnership with TCM; along with a monthly offering of new Max Originals, guaranteeing something for everyone in the household.

There's some original content lined up for HBO Max as well, with details on what to expect over on Cordcutters.

There are apps available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV available in the App Store and they should integrate with the TV app just fine. That gets you Apple-specific features including the "Up Next" feature. Users should also be able to use the TV app's universal search to find the content they're looking for.

You can find all the details and content over at the HBO Max website.