Charter Communications today announced that its Spectrum Mobile carrier now supports Apple Watch for the first time. While the latest Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are supported, it's also notable that anything from Apple Watch Series 3 and later will work just fine.

Charter also confirmed that users who activate a new Apple Watch will also receive three free months of coverage, while pricing runs at $10 for those adding their watch to an existing Spectrum Mobile plan.

Charter Communications, Inc. today announced that Spectrum Mobile will offer Apple Watch Series 6, delivering breakthrough wellness and fitness capabilities, and Apple Watch SE, a combination of design, function and value. Spectrum Mobile customers can also bring their existing Apple Watch Series 3 or later, including Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, to their Spectrum Mobile account. A $10 per monthly Smartwatch Access plan with unlimited data will be added for each new Apple Watch activated on Spectrum Mobile. For a limited time, customers who activate a new or previously owned Apple Watch will receive three months of free Smartwatch Access. Customers must have an active iPhone on Spectrum Mobile in order to activate Apple Watch.

Owners of Apple Watches will need to have an iPhone already with Spectrum Mobile to be able to add an Apple Watch, but that shouldn't be a huge surprise to anyone. Anyone wanting to bag a new Apple Watch can head over to the Spectrum Mobile website to order an Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE right now.