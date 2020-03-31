Wyze has released a special firmware update for its v2 cameras today that can convert the smart home staple into a webcam for Windows and macOS. Spotted by Dave Zatz on Twitter, the update, which can be found by visiting a dedicated Wyze support page, requires flashing the v2 camera firmware using a MicroSD card.

When used as a webcam, the Wyze Cam v2 supports the built-in mic, speaker, and of course, video, and it works with popular apps like Skype, Hangouts, and Zoom. The company cautions however, that the camera was not designed to be a webcam, and the update is only being released to help those who require a camera for conferencing. Wyze has stated that they are not planning any bug fixes or improvements for the feature, so it is definitely use at your own risk.

Wyze Cam v2 was not designed to be used as a webcam. This firmware is for folks who need a webcam but can't buy one.

This solution should be used "as is." We are not planning on continuous improvements or bug fixes.

Once the Wyze Cam is flashed to webcam firmware, it will not be able to connect to the Wyze app, unless you manually flash it back to stock firmware.

This may or may not be compatible with your computer operating system. We have tested and confirmed that it works on Mac OS 10.13, Windows 7 and 10.

This solution has been tested and works with Zoom, GoToMeeting, Blue Jeans, Google Hangouts, Skype, and Cisco.

Once converted, the Wyze Cam v2 will no longer work as a security camera and will not work with the Wyze app. However, users can revert to the original firmware using a similar method if they wish to switch back. Here's what the process entails: