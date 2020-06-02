Former Apple CEO Mike Markkula is selling his swanky Californian home for a whopping $37.5 million. He bought the property for just $9 million 35 years ago. He's probably pretty pleased with his purchase!

The name Mike Markkula might not be one that is on the lips of many Apple fans, especially those who hadn't touched a Mac until the iPhone rolled around. But it's a name that's very much part of Apple's history. He was CEO from 1981 through 1983 and had a part to play in the ousting of Steve Jobs – and his return in 1997.

So what does $37.5 million get you? According to a Variety report, plenty.