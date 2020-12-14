Unfortunately, it appears that the answer is currently no. We've tested out starting a workout on our iPhone and then attempting to AirPlay it to our Vizio Smart TV, which supports AirPlay 2 . While the audio from the workout did makes its way over to the television, the video from the iPhone did not. This effectively makes using AirPlay with Apple Fitness+ useless as you still need to look at your iPhone or iPad when following your workout.

Today marks the launch of Apple Fitness+ , Apple's new fitness subscription service that lets you get a workout in no matter where you are. The service was advertised as being available on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, but many have wondered if it might also be available using AirPlay on a Smart TV that supports the casting technology.

Apple never advertised that Fitness+ would be compatible at launch with AirPlay, but it is understandable that some will be disappointed with this news. While following a workout on the iPhone or iPad can be great when you are away from home, using it with your television will be the preferred way to get your workout in at home. Those without an Apple TV will either have to pick one up or stick with their iPhone or iPad for now.

It is currently unclear if Apple plans to add AirPlay compatibility for Apple Fitness+ in the future, but it would certainly help out all of the users who have an AirPlay-enabled television that want to use the Apple TV app and AirPlay for all of their "Apple TV" needs.

Apple Fitness+ launched today with the latest updates to iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. Those who recently purchased an Apple Watch will receive three months of the service for free. For everyone else, it will cost $9.99 per month, $79.99 per year, or is included in the Apple One Premier bundle.