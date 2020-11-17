You can't install iOS apps from the App Store on a Developer Transition Kit

Apple's Developer Transition Kit (DTK) was designed to give developers a Mac that they could use to get their apps ready for Apple silicon. It did its job well, but now that Apple silicon is here, it turns out that the DTK can't do everything an M1-powered Mac can do. Namely, it can't install iOS or iPadOS apps.

One of the things that makes Apple silicon so interesting is the fact users can install iOS and iPadOS apps from the Mac App Store. But it turns out that the DTK isn't set up for that, something developers are only finding out now.

The DTK is not provisioned to access iOS apps on the App Store — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) November 13, 2020

That's going to be a disappointment for a ton of developers who already own a DTK. Now, their only way to test their apps in real-world scenarios – via the App Store – is to buy an M1-powered Mac. That being said, these things are so quick that might be a good idea anyway!