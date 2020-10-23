Just checked as well. My Apple Card has been removed from my Amazon Wallet. Tried to re-add it and getting this error There was a problem. We're sorry, we weren't able to save your credit card information. Please enter it again or try using another form of payment.

As spotted by users on Reddit and then picked up by 9to5Mac , existing Apple Cards are being removed from Amazon's payment options and nobody can re-add them. Users instead received an error.

Apple Card owners can no longer use their card to pay for purchases on Amazon and there doesn't seem to be any indication as to why that is.

Amazon hasn't yet officially said what's going on but one Reddit user was able to get hold of an online customer service team member. According to them, it's because Amazon's systems see Apple Card as Apple Pay. And Amazon doesn't support Apple Pay.

That would suggest that something has changed in Amazon's systems because, until recently, everything worked just fine. It would also mean that the onus is on Amazon to get things back up and running.

Now if you'll just excuse me while I hold my breath. And until Amazon says something official, there's no guarantee that this one customer service rep is even right with their assessment.