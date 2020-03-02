Visiting Apple Park is already pretty special, but wouldn't it be cool to live so close you can see it every single day? Of course it would, but it'll cost you. Right now there's a two-bed, newly renovated apartment up for grabs for $4,191 per month.

Located in the Arioso Apartments complex at 19608 Pruneridge Avenue, the apartment is available now via everyone's favorite way to get scammed, Craigslist. And it has all of the features you'd expect from something costing $48,000 per year.