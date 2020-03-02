Apple Park ApartmentsSource: Arioso Apartments

  • You could live right opposite Apple Park.
  • Like, really close.
  • A two-bed will set you back $4,191 per month.

Visiting Apple Park is already pretty special, but wouldn't it be cool to live so close you can see it every single day? Of course it would, but it'll cost you. Right now there's a two-bed, newly renovated apartment up for grabs for $4,191 per month.

Located in the Arioso Apartments complex at 19608 Pruneridge Avenue, the apartment is available now via everyone's favorite way to get scammed, Craigslist. And it has all of the features you'd expect from something costing $48,000 per year.

Features

  • Quartz countertop
  • Underground assigned parking
  • Walk in closets
  • Spacious one & two bedroom floorplans
  • Modern kitchen
  • Pets allowed
  • GE stainless steel appliances
  • In home washer and dryer

Apple Park ApartmentsSource: Arioso Apartments

Community Amenities

  • Easy freeway access
  • Swimming pool & spa
  • Fitness center
  • Close to major markets, shopping mall
  • Located in the Cupertino school district
  • Close to major employers Apple, Kaiser and Google
  • Santana Row & entertainment
  • 24-hour emergency maintenance
  • Access gate
  • Lush landscaping

Sounds good, right? You can even take your cat or dog, depending on the breed!

Apple Park Apartments MapSource: iMore

If you do move in, ask Eddy Cue where he gets his shirts for me!