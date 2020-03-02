What you need to know
- You could live right opposite Apple Park.
- Like, really close.
- A two-bed will set you back $4,191 per month.
Visiting Apple Park is already pretty special, but wouldn't it be cool to live so close you can see it every single day? Of course it would, but it'll cost you. Right now there's a two-bed, newly renovated apartment up for grabs for $4,191 per month.
Located in the Arioso Apartments complex at 19608 Pruneridge Avenue, the apartment is available now via everyone's favorite way to get scammed, Craigslist. And it has all of the features you'd expect from something costing $48,000 per year.
Features
- Quartz countertop
- Underground assigned parking
- Walk in closets
- Spacious one & two bedroom floorplans
- Modern kitchen
- Pets allowed
- GE stainless steel appliances
- In home washer and dryer
Community Amenities
- Easy freeway access
- Swimming pool & spa
- Fitness center
- Close to major markets, shopping mall
- Located in the Cupertino school district
- Close to major employers Apple, Kaiser and Google
- Santana Row & entertainment
- 24-hour emergency maintenance
- Access gate
- Lush landscaping
Sounds good, right? You can even take your cat or dog, depending on the breed!
If you do move in, ask Eddy Cue where he gets his shirts for me!
LG, supplier of iPhone cameras, closes shop following coronavirus case
Whether this is a huge deal for Apple in the long term remains to be seen.
Meghan Trainor hosting March Today At Apple session in California
Meghan Trainor will host a Today at Apple session at Apple's Third Street Promenade on Monday, March 9.
Facebook unveils new design for its Messenger app
A new report has revealed Facebook's plans to overhaul its Messenger app, an update Facebook says will begin rolling out shortly.
Look after your Garmin vivoactive 3 with the best protective case
Your Garmin vivoactive 3 is a pretty nifty device. A GPS-enabled smartwatch with fitness tracking, sports apps for training, contactless payment abilities, smartphone connectivity, and if you opt for the top-of-the-range model, music playing functionality, it's not surprising this popular product isn't cheap. Protect your investment with the best case available — here are some we...