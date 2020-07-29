You, too, could own an interesting bit of Steve Jobs memorabilia so long as you're willing to hand over more than $11,000. That's the current bid on a copy of the October 9, 1989 issue of Fortune that bears not only a photo of the Apple co-founder, but also his signature.

The magazine was signed after one of his chauffeurs asked him to do it – a move that upset Jobs. But not until after he'd done it.

The magazine came at an important point in Jobs' life, shortly after NeXT launched. Nobody knew at the time how things would ultimately pan out, but the events of the next 20 years probably made this magazine worth more than it otherwise would be!