What you need to know
- Apple has announced some major updates to the Wallet app at WWDC.
- The Wallet will soon support things like a driver's license, hotel room key, and more.
For anyone who has wanted to get rid of their wallet completely and just use their iPhone as their wallet, Apple has made some notable steps to that future today.
During WWDC21, Apple announced some big additions to what it will support in the Wallet app. The first is the support for more than just digital car keys. The app will now support other digital keys like those for your home, office, or even your hotel room.
Apple Wallet adds support for additional types of keys, making it possible to access everyday places with just a tap. Last summer, Apple introduced digital car keys, and BMW was the first car company to add its keys, allowing users to tap to unlock. This year, digital car keys get even better with support for Ultra Wideband technology, so users can securely unlock and start their supported vehicle without removing their iPhone from a pocket or bag. iPhone can also be used to unlock a user's home, office, or even a hotel room — all through keys stored in Wallet.
However, the big addition to the Wallet app is the ability to add a driver's license or state ID. These have been the most elusive physical cards you've had to keep a wallet for - no more! For states that support it, you'll be able to add your ID to the wallet app and even use it when getting on a plane.
Later this year, customers in participating states in the US will be able to add their driver's license or state IDs to Wallet. The Transportation Security Administration is working to enable airport security checkpoints as the first place customers can use their digital Identity Card in Wallet. Identity Cards in Wallet are encrypted and safely stored in the Secure Element, the same hardware technology that makes Apple Pay private and secure.
The Wallet app has continued to grow as a true wallet replacement and Apple's announcements today make that a true reality - as long as you live in a place that will allow it.
