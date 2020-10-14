Apple's HomePod and HomePod mini are fine for setting alarms, but they're pretty boring. Standard alarm sounds are anything but interesting but Apple has a solution – soon, we'll be able to select a song from Apple Music and have that be the alarm sound instead.

Apple is yet to make the announcement itself, but MacRumors has spotted that the latest HomePod software beta has provision for choosing media rather than a standard tone. And it's going to change my alarm game. Goodbye "beeep beeep beeep." Hello "Bat Out of Hell!"