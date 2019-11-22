What you need to know
I don't know if you've noticed, but we're in the midst of holiday fever especially now that Black Friday is upon us. Whether you're planning your big festive getaway or hunkering down to devour as much turkey as possible, there's no denying the holidays are coming. So why not embrace it with a well placed Apple Easter egg?
There's a good chance that you are already aware of this little bit of magic but I thought a gloomy Friday afternoon might be a good time to inject a little festive cheer. And even if you do know about this Easter egg, not everyone will. After all, every day there's someone born who hasn't seen the Flintstones, right?
Preamble aside, here's what you need to do.
- Open the Apple Store on iPhone or iPad.
- Head to the Search tab and enter "let it snow" into the text field. No need for the quotes.
- Watch as snow falls from the skies. Or rather, the top of your screen.
- As if that wasn't enough to fill your heart with joy, give your iPhone or iPad a shake and watch as it turns into a $1000 snow globe.
You're welcome!
