What you need to know
- Apple Card customers need not pay their June payment.
- Apple and Goldman Sachs have extended the Customer Assistance Program.
- The program is designed to help people who are struggling financially because of coronavirus.
Apple and partner Goldman Sachs have confirmed that the Customer Assistance Program will be extended through June, allowing people to defer their Apple Card payments if required. The program has allowed customers to do that for April and May so far but we don't know how long it will be in place for.
The extension was first noted by 9to5Mac with customers able to take advantage of the program
We understand that the COVID-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments.
Should you need assistance, please click here to be connected to Apple Card Support via Messages and enroll in our Customer Assistance Program, which will allow you to skip your June payment without incurring interest charges.
If you previously enrolled in the Customer Assistance Program, you will need to enroll again.
Apple also has its own customer support document that details how to enrol in the Customer Assistance Program. There is information on how to cancel a scheduled payment after enrolling in the program, too.
