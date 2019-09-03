The amount of AirPods dropped in New York City's subway system is becoming a problem. It's so bad, in fact, that the MTA is considering a public service announcement urging subway riders not to remove the wireless headphones when they're on the subway.

According to the Wall Street Journal, who spoke with MTA maintenance supervisor Steven Dluginski, this summer has been particularly bad for dropped AirPods. Dluginski said thanks to the increased temperatures more commuters are dropping their AirPods on the train tracks, and MTA employees then have to retrieve them.

According to Dluginski, his team had to retrieve as many as six AirPods in a single summer day. Not only is there an element of danger involved in retrieving dropped AirPods, but it can also lead to train delays. Commuters are urged not to attempt to retrieve their own dropped AirPods.

This summer, one rider named Ashley Mayer did just that by using tape attached to a pole to recover an AirPod that had fallen onto the tracks. "He's filthy but he's mine (again)!" Mayer said after the ordeal.

When Apple first unveiled AirPods, many people voiced their concern about losing the wireless headphones due to their small size. It sounds like at least some of these concerns were warranted, and it's causing problems for the MTA.

If you do wind up losing an AirPod, you can buy them individually from Apple for $69.