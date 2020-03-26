Apple has reportedly acknowledged an issue that might cause the anti-reflective coating on the MacBook Air with Retina display to fail. And when I say fail, I mean really fail.

According to an internal Apple support document picked up by MacRumors, Apple knows that some devices have issues, similar to those that have previously been reported on the 12-inch MacBook and some MacBook Pro models. However, while those notebooks are part of Apple's free repair program, it isn't clear whether the MacBook Air has been added to the list.