What you need to know
- Apple discontinued its original HomePod last year.
- It was first sold at $349 but then later had its price dropped to $299.
- Sealed units are now selling for more than $500 on eBay.
Apple's discontinued original HomePod might well be worth more than you first paid for it on eBay, if it's in the right condition that is.
First noted by Chance Miller on Twitter, Apple's HomePod is currently being listed on eBay for almost double what it was originally sold for, and well over double its revised $299 price point.
Apple debuted the HomePod in 2018, and described it as a breakthrough wireless speaker for Airplay and control with Siri. However, its high price point and the fact that you needed two to enjoy the full fidelity of stereo pairing and home entertainment meant that it struggled to sell. Indeed, Apple discontinued the device last year but it took another three months to sell out in the U.S. Many customers reported receiving HomePod's made in the original 2018 factory run when buying more than two or even three years later.
However, as Miller notes, some people are listing HomePod's on eBay for almost double its original price, and these aren't fanciful listings either. A quick glance at eBay's sold listings reveals that brand new HomePod's in sealed condition are fetching as much as $700, including listings sold as recently as April 5.
According to The Verge, the average price of the HomePod (minus "expensive sealed-box outliers) is $350, almost $100 more than the average sold price this time last year.
Apple's HomePod mini remains one of the best AirPlay 2 speakers you can buy in 2022, but clearly its big brother is still popular enough that it is fetching eye-watering prices online. Just don't all go selling your HomePods at once to ruin the market.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Betas never stop: The second beta for watchOS 8.6 is out now!
The second beta of watchOS 8.6 is now available to developers.
When Dietschy met Daisy, Apple's iPhone-recycling robot
Apple has long made lots of noise about Daisy, its iPhone-recycling robot. But it's rare that we get to see the machine in action. So when YouTuber Sara Dietschy shares a new video on-location with that big metal recycling machine, you watch!
Twitter's edit button might not actually edit your tweets
Twitter has already confirmed that it is — finally! — working on editable tweets. But a new report by one researcher suggests that the tweets won't actually be editable and that Twitter will just create a new one instead.
Get a wireless charger for hassle-free charging
Want to try out or love the idea of Qi-charging? These are our favorite wireless chargers for iPhone!