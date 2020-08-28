What you need to know
- YouTube is testing picture-in-picture on iOS and iPadOS for the first time.
- iPads have supported PiP for a long time.
- iOS 14 will bring it to iPhones as well.
YouTube is testing picture-in-picture (PiP) support for its iPhone and iPad app, as spotted by people on Twitter and confirmed by 9to5Mac.
While iPads have supported PiP for a good long while, YouTube has been typically slow to add support. But it seems the impending arrival of iOS 14 and PiP on iPhone has given them a kick up the rear, with testing now underway.
One Twitter video shows the function working on an iPad for the first time, although it only seemed to work on one particular video. 9to5Mac was also able to confirm that the feature appears to be in the hands of a limited number of users right now.
Picture in Picture working on iPadOS with the YouTube app.— Daniel Yount (@dyountmusic) August 27, 2020
(But only worked with this live stream, there must be some codec trickery happening behind the scenes for certain playback scenarios). pic.twitter.com/75vG7Ai4ln
It isn't yet clear whether YouTube Premium will be needed if people want to use PiP, however. The subscription service is required to be able to play a YouTube video in the background, although it's true that PiP is slightly different. We'll have to wait and see how things pan out when the feature has been made available to everyone. Whenever that might end up being.
