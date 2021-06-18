What you need to know
- YouTube says that it's bringing picture-in-picture support back to iPhone and iPad.
- The feature will be available to all users, not just YouTube Premium subscribers.
YouTube is bringing picture-in-picture (PiP) back to iPhone and iPad, according to a new report. What's more, the feature will be made available to everyone and not just those who are paying for the YouTube Premium service.
In a statement to MacRumors, YouTube says that PiP is now rolling out to all YouTube Premium subscribers in the United States, while all US users will get it "soon."
Picture-in-Picture (PiP) allows users to watch YouTube videos in a small mini player while simultaneously browsing outside of the YouTube app on their mobile device. We're starting to roll out PiP for YouTube Premium members on iOS and plan to launch PiP for all US iOS users as well.
It isn't yet clear why YouTube seems to only be rolling the feature out to those in the United States. Contrary to popular belief, there's a big wide world out there and a ton of people live in it. Hopefully this is just YouTube temporarily forgetting that fact in terms of its statement rather than an actual policy.
YouTube's PiP support allows users to watch videos even after closing the YouTube app. In recent years it's worked, not worked, and worked but only for some users depending on the day of the week and the way the wind was blowing. Things are now beginning to look more positive than ever – so long as you're in the US, that is.
