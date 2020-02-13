YouTube has started emailing people who subscribe to YouTube TV via App Store in-app purchase, telling them that the option is going away soon.

According to the email, picked up by MacRumors, YouTube TV subscriptions via the App Store will automatically be canceled after March 13.

You're currently subscribed to YouTube TV through Apple in-app purchases, so we're writing to let you know that, starting March 13, 2020, YouTube TV will no longer accept payment through Apple in-app purchases. YouTube TV members will still be able to watch YouTube TV content on Apple devices. You'll be billed for one final month of service and then your in-app purchase subscription will be canceled automatically on your billing date after March, 13, 2020.

The likely reason for YouTube to be making this move is to avoid paying the 30% that Apple takes from all App Store transactions for the first year of membership. After that, the portion Apple takes is reduced to 15%. As of April 13 users will need to pay for YouTube TV via the website.