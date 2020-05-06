What you need to know
- Zagg's InvisibleShield Disinfecting Wipes kill almost 100% of bacteria.
- They come in packs of up to 500 wipes.
- Each wipe contains 70% isopropyl alcohol as recommended by Apple.
Never has the world been more preoccupied with cleaning things than it is today and with very good reason. Our iPhones and iPads are particularly good at collecting germs and then transferring them around our homes. And our hands. The folks at Zagg know that and they've launched their own disinfecting wipes that claim to kill 99.9% of surface bacteria.
Imaginatively named InvisibleShield Disinfecting Wipes, the wipes come individually wrapped in packs of 10, 25, or 500. Each one contains 70% isopropyl alcohol just as Apple recommends.
• Kills 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria • Contains 70% Isopropyl Alcohol, an Apple recommended iPhone cleaning solution • 3rd party tested against germs such as E. Coli and Staph • Will not damage surface treatments like oil-resisting coatings • Each pack of wipes contain individually wrapped disinfecting wipes
You can, of course, use these things on just about anything as well – not just your tech!
InvisibleShield Disinfecting Wipes with 70% isopropyl alcohol can be used to clean the surfaces of your electronic devices as well as light switches, doorknobs, remote controls, and other nonporous surfaces.
You can order your own InvisibleShield Disinfecting Wipes direct from Zagg right now. Prices start at $9.99 for a pack of 25.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple expands mobility trends data throughout the US
Apple has expanded its mobility trends data to cover all 50 US states. The data can help governments and health authorities measure travel activity without infringing on user privacy.
Pandora reveals how staying at home has changed our listening habits
We spoke to Pandora about the trends it's seeing in its listening data thanks to stay-at-home measures, and found out more about their latest campaign.
Google Drive gets Face ID and Touch ID 'Privacy Screen' for iOS
Google Drive for iOS has been updated. You can now secure your files using your iOS passcode, and access them with Face ID and Touch ID.
These 8K TVs offer the best viewing experience possible
Don't settle for just 4K! If you are in the market for a new TV, then go for the gold with 8K.