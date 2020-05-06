Never has the world been more preoccupied with cleaning things than it is today and with very good reason. Our iPhones and iPads are particularly good at collecting germs and then transferring them around our homes. And our hands. The folks at Zagg know that and they've launched their own disinfecting wipes that claim to kill 99.9% of surface bacteria.

Imaginatively named InvisibleShield Disinfecting Wipes, the wipes come individually wrapped in packs of 10, 25, or 500. Each one contains 70% isopropyl alcohol just as Apple recommends.

• Kills 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria • Contains 70% Isopropyl Alcohol, an Apple recommended iPhone cleaning solution • 3rd party tested against germs such as E. Coli and Staph • Will not damage surface treatments like oil-resisting coatings • Each pack of wipes contain individually wrapped disinfecting wipes

You can, of course, use these things on just about anything as well – not just your tech!

InvisibleShield Disinfecting Wipes with 70% isopropyl alcohol can be used to clean the surfaces of your electronic devices as well as light switches, doorknobs, remote controls, and other nonporous surfaces.

You can order your own InvisibleShield Disinfecting Wipes direct from Zagg right now. Prices start at $9.99 for a pack of 25.