What you need to know
- Baldo: The Guardian Owls is now available in Apple Arcade.
- The game is playable on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
It's Friday which means there are new Apple Arcade games to try. One of them in particular is going to set the pulse racing for anyone who is a fan of Zelda games. That's everyone, right? Say hello to Baldo from NAPS team.
Also available on other platforms like Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation, and PC, Baldo is available for free to anyone who is already an Apple Arcade subscriber. It's also completely ad-free and there are no in-app purchases, either. Of course, none of that is much use if the game itself isn't fun to play, but this trailer should set aside any concerns you might have in that regard!
Check it out!
Embark on a journey into a magical land full of mysteries to unravel. Players will face challenging puzzles and explore intricate dungeons in a breathtaking open-world setting. On this thrilling adventure, they'll discover new towns, fight ferocious foes, locate hidden temples, and collect magical objects and powerful new weapons. They'll meet a host of quirky and unforgettable characters as they decipher a cryptic prophecy and thwart destiny.
Playable on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac, Baldo is one game that is a great example of what makes Apple Arcade so great — a big new game arriving and you won't have to pay a penny to play it. Oh, and it helps that it looks absolutely stunning, too!
If Baldo looks like your idea of fun, go download it from the App Store now.
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
