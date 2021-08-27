It's Friday which means there are new Apple Arcade games to try. One of them in particular is going to set the pulse racing for anyone who is a fan of Zelda games. That's everyone, right? Say hello to Baldo from NAPS team.

Also available on other platforms like Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation, and PC, Baldo is available for free to anyone who is already an Apple Arcade subscriber. It's also completely ad-free and there are no in-app purchases, either. Of course, none of that is much use if the game itself isn't fun to play, but this trailer should set aside any concerns you might have in that regard!

Check it out!