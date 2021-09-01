Pinball fans have a new Apple Arcade game to look forward to, with Zen Pinball Party set to land on Apple Arcade this coming Friday, September 3.

The pinball game will be included as part of your existing Apple Arcade subscription which means there will be no ads or in-app purchases to deal with from beginning to end. But that isn't all — thanks to tie-ins with DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro, the carefully crafted game tables will involve some of the biggest franchises in entertainment.