What you need to know
- Zen Pinball Party is coming to Apple Arcade this Friday.
- Gamers can look forward to tables crafted from some of the biggest brands from DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro.
- The game will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Pinball fans have a new Apple Arcade game to look forward to, with Zen Pinball Party set to land on Apple Arcade this coming Friday, September 3.
The pinball game will be included as part of your existing Apple Arcade subscription which means there will be no ads or in-app purchases to deal with from beginning to end. But that isn't all — thanks to tie-ins with DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro, the carefully crafted game tables will involve some of the biggest franchises in entertainment.
Zen Pinball Party delivers the ultimate pinball experience with carefully crafted tables that are inspired by some of the biggest brands from DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro, as well as popular pinball classic themes. Players will challenge their friends and family for the highest score on fun and unique tables featuring DreamWorks Animation's Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Hasbro's My Little Pony, Williams' Theatre of Magic, Attack from Mars, and much more.
Zen Pinball Party will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV when it arrives this Friday. The game is available for pre-order in the App Store right now, too.
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. Zen Pinball Party might not be a game specifically suited to controller play, but that doesn't mean you can't treat yourself so you're ready for the next big Apple Arcade launch, does it?
That being said, game controller support is included here, so the choice is yours!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple debuts 9/11 documentary on TV+, features exclusive new testimony
A brand new 9/11 documentary has today aired on Apple TV+. It contains unseen images and exclusive new testimony from President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, and Condoleezza Rice.
You can now download the sixth public beta for macOS Monterey
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
It's bursting with charm, but I can't recommend Baldo to anyone right now
Baldo The Guardian Owls recently released on a number of platforms including Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade. It's heavily inspired by Zelda with an art style reminiscent of Studio Ghibli.
Make your ceiling fan smart with these HomeKit switches
Adding a HomeKit enabled switch for your ceiling fan can is an easy way to keep your cool when things get a little too hot. Take control of your fan with the best switches that you can buy today.