Zen Pinball Party Screenshot LightSource: Zen Studios

What you need to know

  • Zen Pinball Party is coming to Apple Arcade this Friday.
  • Gamers can look forward to tables crafted from some of the biggest brands from DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro.
  • The game will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Pinball fans have a new Apple Arcade game to look forward to, with Zen Pinball Party set to land on Apple Arcade this coming Friday, September 3.

The pinball game will be included as part of your existing Apple Arcade subscription which means there will be no ads or in-app purchases to deal with from beginning to end. But that isn't all — thanks to tie-ins with DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro, the carefully crafted game tables will involve some of the biggest franchises in entertainment.

Zen Pinball Party delivers the ultimate pinball experience with carefully crafted tables that are inspired by some of the biggest brands from DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro, as well as popular pinball classic themes. Players will challenge their friends and family for the highest score on fun and unique tables featuring DreamWorks Animation's Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Hasbro's My Little Pony, Williams' Theatre of Magic, Attack from Mars, and much more.

Zen Pinball Party will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV when it arrives this Friday. The game is available for pre-order in the App Store right now, too.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. Zen Pinball Party might not be a game specifically suited to controller play, but that doesn't mean you can't treat yourself so you're ready for the next big Apple Arcade launch, does it?

That being said, game controller support is included here, so the choice is yours!

Game on!

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade

Unlimited games, one price

Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.