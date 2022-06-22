I travel a lot for work and leisure, always with many electronics, so a portable power bank has become essential on all my trips. Nothing beats the convenience of being able to charge your electronics on the move, and the Zendure SuperMini Go offers enough power to charge up to three devices at once. It supports both wired and wireless charging with a built-in magnetic charging pad, USB-C, and USB-A ports. It features a cool, retro camera design, compact size, and a handy carrying strap for easy portability.

Zendure SuperMini Go Bottom line: The SuperMini Go is an external battery that has a digital LCD display that shows battery level and can charge up to three devices at once. It features 15W wireless, magnetic charging, a 20W USB-C, and a 22.5W USB-A port to charge a wide assortment of accessories. The Good 10,000mAh battery

Compact + carrying strap

Charge up to three devices at once

15W wireless, magnetic charging, 20W USB-C + 22.5W USB-A ports

LCD display The Bad No Lightning cord included

Thick $70 at Zendure

Zendure SuperMini Go: Price and availability

Zendure SuperMini Go is currently available via Indiegogo on the Zendure site for $70. If it follows in the footsteps of other Zendure power banks, it will be coming to Amazon soon. The purchase comes with the SuperMini Go power bank, a single cable with two USB-C connectors, and one USB-A connector. Zendure SuperMini Go: What's good

The SuperMini Go is the second battery pack I've reviewed by Zendure. I reviewed the Zendure SuperMini Lightning last year and liked it for its compact size and power capacity. The SuperMini Go is a little bit bigger, measuring 3.7 by 2.6 by 1-inches, but it's got even more to offer. Its battery capacity is 10,000mAh allowing it to pack some major power for such a small external power bank. It comes with a built-in magnetic charging pad with an output of 15W for fast wireless charging, which should earn it a spot as one of the best MagSafe portable batteries for iPhone this year. It also comes with a USB-C port with a 20W max output, and a USB-A with a 22.5W max output, enabling it to charge up to three devices at once.

Specs Treblab HD Max Battery capacity 10,000mAh Screen LCD Weight .49 lbs Self-charge time 3.5 hours Number of USB-C ports 1 Number of USB-A ports 1 Magnetic, wireless charge pad Yes Dimensions 3.7 x 2.6 x 1-inches Output power USB-C: 20W max | USB-A: 22.5W max | wireless: 15W max Pass-through charging Yes

It's got a cool design, reminiscent of a retro camera. What would be the viewfinder on a camera is an LCD digital display that shows the current battery status. The photo snap button functions as the power button, and the MagSafe charging pad looks like the camera lens. It comes in three colors: Galaxy Black, Space Silver, and Sunset Ocean (pictured). Sunset Ocean is definitely my favorite; I'm loving its retro beach vibes. This little power bank is about as portable as it gets. It's got a credit card surface size and only weighs half a pound, so it easily slides in a pocket, purse, backpack, or bag. It comes with a rubber carrying strap too, so you can rock it around your wrist or loop it around pretty much anything. Fully charged, Zendure SuperMini Go has enough juice to power up an iPhone 13 Pro Max 1.6 times, iPhone 13 2.2 times, iPhone 12 Pro Max 1.9 times, iPhone 12 2.5 times, iPad Pro 11-inch .9 times, and iPad mini 1.3 times. It also has a low-current mode for your applicable accessories. You double-click the power button to access this mode. The corresponding icon will light up on the LCD screen, so you know you're in low-current mode. After two hours of charging in low-current mode, the output will automatically turn off, so no worries about over-juicing. Zendure SuperMini Go: What's not good

I love that Zendure SuperMini Go comes with connector cords, but I wish it came with a Lightning connector. Instead, it has two USB-C connectors and one USB-A — why not a Lightning instead of double USB-Cs? That would make more sense to me. However, with both USB-C and USB-A ports, you won't have a problem using the Lightning connector you already have to charge your iPhone and AirPods. One of Zendure's biggest selling statements is that this pack is credit card size which is a little deceiving. Let's be clear: on the surface, SuperMini Go is close to credit card size but slightly larger on all sides. Width-wise, it's one inch, making it much bulkier than a credit card, however, I can still easily slip this into my pocket. But it should be mentioned that you will definitely notice sitting on this if it's in your back pocket. Zendure SuperMini Go: Competition

Like Zendure SuperMini Go, the Zendure SuperMini Lightning also has a battery capacity of 10,000mAh for fast charging. It's slightly smaller than SuperMini Go with the dimensions 3.1 by 2.2 by 1-inches. It features one Lightning input and one USB-C input/output port, so it can only charge one device at a time. It does not come with any connectors, so all charging cables must be purchased separately. Between the two, I'd spring for the SuperMini Go. It offers more bang for your buck! Another similar power bank that we've reviewed is the Excitrus 100W Magnetic Wireless Power bank, and we love it for its big-time juicing capabilities. With a 20,800mAh battery, it's got enough power to fast charge iPhones, iPads, and even MacBooks. Like the SuperMini Go, it supports magnetic, wireless charging, and has two USB-C ports, and one USB-A port to charge up to four devices at once. It's larger, heavier, and pricier than Zendure SuperMini Go, but if you're looking for a portable charger that's capable of charging four devices at once (including your laptop), this is a great choice. Zendure SuperMini Go: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You're looking for a portable power bank

You want to charge three devices at once

You want a battery that supports both wireless and wired charging You shouldn't buy this if... You're looking for an external battery to charge your laptop You should buy this if you're looking for a great, little, portable power bank. This battery pack weighs half a pound, and with its credit card surface size and carrying strap, it's about as portable as it gets. This 10,000mAh external battery has a built-in magnetic wireless charging pad, plus USB-C and USB-A ports for wired charging. It can charge up to three devices at once! While the SuperMini Go is capable of extending your laptop's battery life, it's not designed to take your laptop from 0% to 100%. That would require at least a 20,000mAh battery pack. 4 out of 5 Zendure SuperMini Go is a compact battery pack with big potential! Its 10,000mAh battery can fast charge compatible accessories like Apple Watch, fitness trackers, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads with its built-in wireless, magnetic charging pad, USB-C, and USB-A ports. It has even extended my laptop's battery in a pinch. I dig the retro camera design, and the Sunset Ocean color makes it hard to lose amongst the sea of my electronics. The LCD display makes it easy to see exactly how much juice I've got left and the size and carrying strap makes bringing SuperMini Go on all trips a no-brainer.