World travelers love a good power bank, and I am no exception. The more devices I travel with, the bigger the power bank required. That's why this powerful 20,800mAh battery pack from Excitrus is an excellent companion on long trips since it can charge everything from my MacBook to my AirPods. The Excitrus Magnetic Power Bank is made to support both wired and wireless MagSafe charging, with a built-in magnetic charging pad and three additional ports for wired charging. These include two USB-C ports and one USB-A. Since those ports are equipped to charge devices at up to 100W, the power bank supports fast charging of iPhones, iPads, and even MacBooks. It doesn't charge quite as fast as a wall charger, but we'll get into that later. Let's start with some pros and cons:

Bottom line: Not only will the Excitrus Power Bank keep all of your devices charged on the go, it also rocks an elegant design that's pleasing to the eye. The Good Beautiful design

Charges up to four devices at once

Powerful 20,800mAh battery

Reasonable price point The Bad It's hefty

Charges a bit slower than expected $100 at Excitrus

$90 at Amazon

You can buy the Excitrus Magnetic Power Bank on the Excitrus website or on Amazon. It goes for $100, but is currently on sale on Amazon for $90, which is a decent price for a battery that's over 20,000mAh in size. The power bank does not come with a wall adapter, however; so you'll need to buy that separately or use one that you already own. It's usually priced lower on Amazon, but you can get updates by checking the iMore Deals section. Excitrus Magnetic Power Bank: More power for the price

The first thing I noticed when I pulled the Excitrus Power Bank out of its box was the fine fabric-wrapped design. The green exterior lends an interesting look and feel to the power bank, along with an elegant non-techy touch. It looks like an expensive gadget, even though the price is reasonable. In fact, compared to other MagSafe-enabled power banks with batteries above 20,000mAh, this comes in an attractive price point — especially considering it's quite powerful enough to charge a MacBook Pro and iPhone at the same time. Since it has both USB-C and USB-A ports, it can be used to charge almost any electronic device. The wireless charging pad is made to work with MagSafe-compatible iPhones, but it will also work with any Qi wireless charging device.

With a battery this size, the Excitrus can charge a MacBook from start to finish, or an iPhone 13 more than once.

With a battery this size, the Excitrus can charge a MacBook from start to finish, or an iPhone 13 more than once. Since it can also charge two other devices at the same time, it's a great choice for long travel days. With this battery pack on hand, you won't have to worry about any of your devices dying on you. It's also equipped with a small LED screen that displays the remaining battery life, so you're not caught off-guard. The fact that it works with MagSafe adds an extra bonus — your iPhone won't just fall off of the charger if it's bumped or jostled while charging. This is another factor that's important on the go. The wired charging can be a bit messier, of course, with cables stretching every which way. Sometimes for airport charging purposes, I prefer a more compact cable solution, like this one we reviewed by Vonmählen. Excitrus Magnetic Power Bank: A solid device

It struck me immediately that this power bank is pretty hefty. Despite its slim form factor, it's surprisingly heavy, enough so that it weighs down my bag quite a bit. I realize that a battery this size is not going to be light, but the Excitrus is heavier than it looks. It's not really noticeable when it's by itself, but if you're packing the battery pack alongside a MacBook, you'll feel the weight. I think this aspect is pretty unavoidable with large-capacity battery packs, but it's something to keep in mind. The only other thing is that the Excitrus Power Bank charges my devices a bit slower than I expected. Although the USB-C ports offer 100W fast charging, it seems to me that they charge a bit slower than the standard fast-charging wall adapter. Perhaps this is because I am usually charging several devices at once? Either way, it works to charge up all my devices reasonably fast, but not quite as fast as a wall charger. Excitrus Magnetic Power Bank: Competition

The most similar product I have experience with is the Intelli Scoutpro Powerbank that we reviewed previously. This one has a bigger battery at 24,000mAh and a dedicated Apple Watch charging pad. It's also a lot more expensive. Whether or not the added features are worth the difference in price is up to you to decide. Another alternative power bank could be the Anker PowerCore III Elite. This one has similar battery power and multiple USB ports that could be used for devices as power-hungry as laptops. This one has a similar price point to the Excitrus, but it does not support Qi wireless charging or MagSafe compatibility. Excitrus Magnetic Power Bank: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You need a powerful battery pack for multiple devices.

You travel a lot.

You appreciate fine aesthetic design. You shouldn't buy this if... You need a lightweight power bank.

You're expecting an extremely fast charge. The Excitrus Magnetic Power Bank is a convenient option for charging on the go, especially if you need a battery pack that's powerful enough to charge a laptop. The 20,800mAh battery is plenty large enough to charge a Macbook Air all the way, and it can charge an iPhone multiple times. If you take advantage of the built-in, MagSafe-compatible charging pad, you can use the Excitrus to charge up to four devices at once. 4.5 out of 5 Although it feels pretty hefty in your bag, the weight comes with the benefit of a powerful battery that's packaged in an elegant design. However, some may prefer something more lightweight for travel purposes. Another thing to consider is the charging speed. Although it can juice up four devices fairly quickly, it's not as fast as I would've expected, and a wall charger does the job slightly quicker. However, there's no denying that this power bank comes in at an attractive price point, and with MagSafe capabilities, it's hard to beat.