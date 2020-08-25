Zendure's new SuperPort S2 might not only have the best name ever bestowed upon a charger, but it also offers a massive 65W of power from something small enough to fit in your pocket. At the very least, it'll take up no room at all in a bag.

Available in black or white and selling for $31.99 right now, this charger is more than powerful enough to charge any USB-C notebooks, including some of those with Apple logos on them. But it's so small that you can fit two of them in the amount of space taken up by a single Apple 61W charger. Impressive? Most definitely.