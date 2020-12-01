What you need to know
- Zombie Rollerz will arrive on Apple Arcade this Friday.
Apple Arcade is adding another game to the collection this coming Friday, December 4. Created by Firefly Games, Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes is the latest in the Zombie Rollerz franchise and it looks like it's going to be a blast.
A mix of classic pinball games and tower defense titles, the latest Apple Arcade arrival definitely sounds like it has a lot going for it.
Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes from Firefly Games is a game that fuses classic pinball mechanics with tower defense gameplay. Players will hop aboard their Pinball Ballista to explore a constantly changing world as they fight zombies in a cartoon world. They'll have to stay one step ahead of the zombie plague, and fight through hordes of zombies before facing a unique Zombie Boss at the end of each run. The game content changes every run through, so players can play again and again to collect all of the characters, defeat all of the zombie bosses, and become a Pinball Warrior.
Gamers will fight zombies in a cartoon world as they discover and unlock hundreds of combinations of heroes and their powers. It all sounds very thrilling and it'll be available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV this Friday, December 4. The game will be a free download for all existing Apple Arcade and Apple One Suscribers, too.
Apple Arcade offers more than 130 games as part of the $4.99 per month subscription. None of those games have ads or in-app purchases, making them perfect for all the family.
