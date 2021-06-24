A new update to the Zoom for iPhone and iPad app is now available for download from the App Store – and it's a biggie. The update not only brings support for new custom video filters but also offers numerous interface improvements as well.

The update's release notes don't go into too many details about what the new filters mean, or how they can be used, but it is at least a feature that's been added. It's far from the only one as well, with interface changes including the addition of support for gender pronouns in profile pages.

The full rundown of improvements and changes in Zoom for iPhone and iPad includes:

General Features: Support for gender pronouns

Scheduling privilege and alternative host between linked master/sub accounts

Consistent date formatting

Improved iPad visual experience (iPad only) Meeting/Webinar Features: Custom video filters

Request Live Transcription enablement as participant

NDI live streaming consent

Hide full transcript panel

Ask to confirm leaving a meeting support for mobile Meeting Features: Information Barrier enhancement: Support for Breakout Rooms Chat Features: Enhanced data privacy notification for chat channels with enhanced chat encryption Phone Features: Display additional phone numbers in user contact card

Enhancements to invite by phone

Check connection to Zoom Phone server

Enhancement to call logs

A healthy collection of bug fixes and security improvements are also included, as is an issue that caused link preview inconsistencies. You can download the updated Zoom from the App Store now. It's free, after all.

Living that pandemic Zoom life? These are the best headphones for Zoom that will surely up your video call game.