What you need to know
- A new Zoom update is now available for iPhone and iPad.
- New custom video filters have been added for meetings and webinars.
- A host of interface improvements include support for gender pronouns.
A new update to the Zoom for iPhone and iPad app is now available for download from the App Store – and it's a biggie. The update not only brings support for new custom video filters but also offers numerous interface improvements as well.
The update's release notes don't go into too many details about what the new filters mean, or how they can be used, but it is at least a feature that's been added. It's far from the only one as well, with interface changes including the addition of support for gender pronouns in profile pages.
The full rundown of improvements and changes in Zoom for iPhone and iPad includes:
General Features:
- Support for gender pronouns
- Scheduling privilege and alternative host between linked master/sub accounts
- Consistent date formatting
- Improved iPad visual experience (iPad only)
Meeting/Webinar Features:
- Custom video filters
- Request Live Transcription enablement as participant
- NDI live streaming consent
- Hide full transcript panel
- Ask to confirm leaving a meeting support for mobile
Meeting Features:
- Information Barrier enhancement: Support for Breakout Rooms
Chat Features:
- Enhanced data privacy notification for chat channels with enhanced chat encryption
Phone Features:
- Display additional phone numbers in user contact card
- Enhancements to invite by phone
- Check connection to Zoom Phone server
- Enhancement to call logs
A healthy collection of bug fixes and security improvements are also included, as is an issue that caused link preview inconsistencies. You can download the updated Zoom from the App Store now. It's free, after all.
