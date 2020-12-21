What you need to know
- You can now download a version of Zoom designed for Apple silicon.
Popular video calling app Zoom has a new version of its Mac app available for download, with the new build designed to run natively on Apple silicon. Anyone running Zoom on an M1 Mac should download the new version of the Zoom app now.
The new version of Zoom can be found on the Zoom Download Center.
While Zoom has been able to function just fine via emulation thanks to Rosetta 2, the new M1-ready build will ensure the optimal performance on Macs running Apple silicon.
The impending release of an M1-ready version of Zoom was first confirmed by 9to5Mac, with the following release note.
- Support for Apple Silicon processors – Zoom desktop client will better support computers with ARM CPUs. A separate installer is available for download in the Zoom Download Center.
Zoom joins a growing list of apps that have been reworked with support for Apple silicon added and, as the months wind on, we'll see more and more join in.
