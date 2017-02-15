Finally!

This is not a drill! The first HomeKit-enabled camera has hit Apple's online store. D-Link's Omna 180 Cam is now available for purchase online and will soon be sold in Apple stores around the world.

D-Link Omna 180 Cam HD

The D-Link Omna 180 Cam HD is a HomeKit-enabled, 1080p HD camera that offers a unique 180º field of view.

The device features motion detection, two-way audio (i.e. a speaker and a microphone), a MicroSD card slot for local recording, IR LEDs for viewing in low-light conditions, and a very svelte metallic frame.

The D-Link Omna is your pretty standard package when it comes to in-home cameras, save for one detail: HomeKit support! D-Link has successfully taken the lead on the HomeKit-enabled security camera market.

I hope D-Link's win inspires more companies to get their cameras ship-shape and out on the market soon.

The D-Link Omna 180 Cam retails for $199.99 in the U.S.

