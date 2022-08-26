Best HomeKit ceiling fans 2022

Ceiling fans are an excellent way to get the air moving in your home, and the best HomeKit ceiling fans add convenient apps and Siri voice controls. HomeKit also enables powerful automation capabilities with other accessories so your fan can automatically turn on if the temperature gets a little stuffy. Of course, controlling them via Siri through the HomePod is also just plain cool. There are many fans to choose from, so we have gathered the best HomeKit ceiling fans to help you keep cool this summer.

The best HomeKit ceiling fans are a magical way to get the air in your home moving with the convenience of Home app controls on your iOS device or with your voice through Siri. HomeKit fans also support limitless automation potential so that you can tie them into your home's air conditioner or even your HomeKit light bulbs.

We love the Hunter Symphony ceiling fan for its unique, clean design and ability to keep the air circulating in the largest spaces. If you want modern smart home functionality, but want to keep things simple, then the Hunter Romulus is for you. This fan has the standard glass light dome and four-blade design, but it also packs in all HomeKit goodies and a handheld remote.

Do you need a fan to keep your outdoor space cool without succumbing to the elements? Then check out the Casablanca Aya. Casablanca's fan is the only HomeKit option with an outdoor rating and includes rust-resistant components.