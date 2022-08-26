Best HomeKit ceiling fans 2022
Cool down the smart way with one of the best HomeKit ceiling fans
Ceiling fans are an excellent way to get the air moving in your home, and the best HomeKit ceiling fans add convenient apps and Siri voice controls. HomeKit also enables powerful automation capabilities with other accessories so your fan can automatically turn on if the temperature gets a little stuffy. Of course, controlling them via Siri through the HomePod is also just plain cool. There are many fans to choose from, so we have gathered the best HomeKit ceiling fans to help you keep cool this summer.
Ask Siri to keep it cool with one of the best HomeKit ceiling fans
Modern looks
The Hunter Symphony sports a clean, modern design with a unique curved blade tip, making it the focal point of any room. This three-blade beauty comes in three distinct finishes capable of circulating the air in large living spaces. This fan also comes with dimmable LED lighting, making it ready to go right out of the box.
Budget friendly
The Hunter Cavera II offers all of the HomeKit convenience, like apps and voice controls, but at a price that won't break the bank. This five-blade, 52-inch fan comes in three different finishes and includes extras like a down-rod. This updated fan has a physical remote that no longer beeps for every button press and has a reverse button, just like HomeKit.
Low profile
Hunter's Advocate ceiling fan is perfect for spaces that do not have a lot of room overhead. This low-profile fan still has plenty of power thanks to its DC motor with six different speeds, and like other Hunter fans, it is available in three beautiful finishes.
Indoors & out
The Casablanca Aya is the only HomeKit ceiling fan on the market built for the indoors or out. This unique, two-blade fan can handle the elements with its stainless steel and rust-resistant components. It's perfect for almost any location. The Aya also includes a dimmable LED bulb and extra down-rods in the box, making it ready for every installation type.
Industrial design
Hunter's Apache brings an industrial look to the otherwise dull nature of ceiling fans. This fan features a twisted blade design that attaches "sideways" to the motor housing with exposed fasteners. This fan isn't just about looks, though, as its 54-inch blade span can cool down the largest rooms in a hurry.
Silent signal
The Hunter Signal keeps things moving quietly with a "WhisperWind" motor and 13-degree blade pitch. WhisperWind allows the fan to deliver over 6,000 CFM of air movement without overpowering wind noise. This fan also can reverse its direction via HomeKit, allowing it to serve your needs all year long.
Traditional style
Hunter's Romulus takes a more traditional approach to design, with a standard globe light kit and four blades. The Romulus connects to your network via Wi-Fi, enabling HomeKit functionality, and it works with a handy remote. This fan also includes a powerful 1,700 lumen LED light, which puts it among the best for lighting things up.
Big breeze
The Hunter Aerodyne has four large 52-inch blades built for more extensive areas — perfect for living rooms and bedrooms. While the Aerodyne's blades are not reversible, the fan comes in two modern finishes, including a stunning matte silver and a slick matte black that will look great in most homes. Other highlights include four adjustable speeds, a handy remote, and HomeKit control.
Keep the air flowing with the best HomeKit ceiling fans
The best HomeKit ceiling fans are a magical way to get the air in your home moving with the convenience of Home app controls on your iOS device or with your voice through Siri. HomeKit fans also support limitless automation potential so that you can tie them into your home's air conditioner or even your HomeKit light bulbs.
We love the Hunter Symphony ceiling fan for its unique, clean design and ability to keep the air circulating in the largest spaces. If you want modern smart home functionality, but want to keep things simple, then the Hunter Romulus is for you. This fan has the standard glass light dome and four-blade design, but it also packs in all HomeKit goodies and a handheld remote.
Do you need a fan to keep your outdoor space cool without succumbing to the elements? Then check out the Casablanca Aya. Casablanca's fan is the only HomeKit option with an outdoor rating and includes rust-resistant components.
