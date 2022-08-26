Best HomeKit thermostats 2022

Your smart home is even more helpful with accessories like the best HomeKit thermostats. HomeKit thermostats add modern conveniences such as Siri voice and Home app control to your home. HomeKit thermostats also offer a way to set your home's heating and cooling on auto-pilot through scheduling, geofencing, and automation with other accessories. Here are the best Homekit thermostats that you can buy today.

Get comfortable with the best HomeKit thermostats

HomeKit thermostats make heating your home a breeze

Having one of the best HomeKit thermostats in your home enables some pretty cool features such as Home app and Siri voice control. HomeKit also lets you tie in your new thermostat with other accessories, like the best HomeKit door locks, bringing things to life through automation and scenes.

The ecobee SmartThermostat combines HomeKit with intelligent home and room monitoring, allowing the thermostat to adjust automatically. This thermostat is straightforward to install, so you can experience HomeKit bliss without calling an electrician. It even acts as a Siri speaker thanks to an onboard microphone.

Are you looking for an option that puts design at the forefront? Then check out the Lux Kono, as it offers nine styles and colors and a paintable faceplate that can blend in with your decor. Or, if you prefer a thermostat and room sensor combo without a built-in microphone, the Honeywell Home T9 may be the one for you.