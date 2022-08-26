Best HomeKit thermostats 2022
Control how and when you heat your home with one of the best HomeKit thermostats
Your smart home is even more helpful with accessories like the best HomeKit thermostats. HomeKit thermostats add modern conveniences such as Siri voice and Home app control to your home. HomeKit thermostats also offer a way to set your home's heating and cooling on auto-pilot through scheduling, geofencing, and automation with other accessories. Here are the best Homekit thermostats that you can buy today.
Get comfortable with the best HomeKit thermostats
HomeKit and more
In our review of the ecobee SmartThermostat, we hailed it as one of the best smart home purchases you can make today. Outside of remote controls over your home's heating and air, ecobee's thermostat features a built-in microphone that allows you to summon Siri or Alexa, which is handy. The ecobee SmartThermostat also includes a remote temperature sensor, allowing it to use your most important rooms as the true indicator of your home's climate.
Wide screen
Emerson's Sensi Touch thermostat features a sizeable widescreen touch display, making on-device adjustments quick and easy. Speaking of changes, the Sensi Touch has quick access shortcuts to standard features such as turning on your house fan directly from the home screen. The Sensi Touch also includes a backlight option that lights the area around it at night, preventing it from lighting up your room.
Cost-effective
The iDevices Smart Thermostat holds the crown as the most affordable HomeKit thermostat. Don't let its low cost fool you though; this thermostat has all the convenience features, such as automation, that all HomeKit thermostats have. Easy to use up and down touch controls sit on the front of the thermostat, and a small LCD puts the current temperature point front and center.
Customizable comfort
The Lux Kono provides a unique take on the traditional thermostat design with the ability to swap its faceplate. If one of the nine styles doesn't quite fit your decor, you can use an available paintable faceplate to make it just right. On the front is a handy dial for making quick adjustments to your home's temperature with a turn, just like turning up and down the volume on a radio.
Complete coverage
Like the ecobee SmartThermostat, the Honeywell Home T9 includes a remote room sensor that enables complete home coverage. With remote sensors, you can tune your home's heating and air for just your bedroom, or your thermostat can average all of your rooms to optimize comfort across the house.
Private power
ecobee's lower-cost thermostat gives users the basics of smart home capabilities without the bells and whistles. However, just because the thermostat doesn't come with a remote room sensor like its expensive sibling doesn't make it the worse choice. They are still compatible, making it easy to expand things if needed. The ecobee 3 Lite also strips out the microphone and Alexa, perfect for those looking for an intelligent solution without sacrificing their privacy.
HomeKit thermostats make heating your home a breeze
Having one of the best HomeKit thermostats in your home enables some pretty cool features such as Home app and Siri voice control. HomeKit also lets you tie in your new thermostat with other accessories, like the best HomeKit door locks, bringing things to life through automation and scenes.
The ecobee SmartThermostat combines HomeKit with intelligent home and room monitoring, allowing the thermostat to adjust automatically. This thermostat is straightforward to install, so you can experience HomeKit bliss without calling an electrician. It even acts as a Siri speaker thanks to an onboard microphone.
Are you looking for an option that puts design at the forefront? Then check out the Lux Kono, as it offers nine styles and colors and a paintable faceplate that can blend in with your decor. Or, if you prefer a thermostat and room sensor combo without a built-in microphone, the Honeywell Home T9 may be the one for you.
