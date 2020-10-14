It's a wonderful happenstance that Prime Day and the Apple Event fell on the same day this year. With a new iPhone comes new peripherals and accessories to go with it. Whether you need a USB-C power brick because it doesn't come in the box, or you want a case to protect your investment, here are the best Prime Day deals under $10 to outfit your new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.
- USB-C charging brick: UGreen USB-C 18W charger
- Ultra-thin case: TOZO Ultra Thin Hard Cover
- Wallet folio: Aunote Wallet Case
- Screen protector: Fotbor Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Display stand: OUTAD Cell Phone Stand
- Portable beauty light: Xinboahong Selfie Ring Light
- Flexible tripod: Waao Phone Tripod
- Wireless charger: Letscom Wireless Charger
- Wired Charger: Amazon Basics Nylon Braided Lightning Cable
- Portable charger: Poweradd Slim 2
USB-C charging brick: UGreen USB-C 18W charger
As of the iPhone 12, it doesn't come in the box. If you don't have one lying around, you're probably going to want at least one. Grab this ultra low-priced one on Prime Day and you'll be set.
Ultra-thin case: TOZO Ultra Thin Hard Cover
For a barely-there thin case, you can't go any cheaper than this. It'll protect your iPhone 12 from scratches and has an ever-so-slight raise for the camera bump. It's semi-transparent matte black. Get this one today and save up for your preferred brand later.
Wallet folio: Aunote Wallet Case
OK, so this one is slightly more than $10, but you're not going to find a wallet folio for the iPhone 12 Pro for less. It's ultra-thin, has a folio flip cover, and a credit card slot inside. The cover doubles as a kickstand so you can watch movies on that beautiful XDR display.
Screen protector: Fotbor Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Sure, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have extra strong glass with a ceramic coating, but that doesn't mean you don't want to make doubly sure it won't scratch. Tempered glass screen protectors are remarkably inexpensive these days and this three-pack is 20% off for the rest of the day thanks to Prime Day.
Display stand: OUTAD Cell Phone Stand
Go hands-free while watching movies, FaceTiming, and more with this adjustable phone stand. You can use it in landscape or portrait mode and it collapses into a thin package when you're not using it. Adjust the viewing angle 135 degrees for the perfect position. For 30% off, you won't regret this impulse buy.
Portable beauty light: Xinboahong Selfie Ring Light
This rechargeable ring light clips over your iPhone's front-facing camera so you can get the absolute best lighting for the perfect self-portrait. It has three different lighting options so you can adjust for ambient lighting so you don't look washed out. It's made out of flexible silicon, so you can take it with you anywhere you go without worrying about breaking it.
Flexible tripod: Waao Phone Tripod
If you need a good tabletop tripod, a flexible-leg style version is going to give you the most options. This three-legged "octopus" model has an adjustable phone mount with a 1/4-inch mount thread, which is universally compatible with many digital cameras, like GoPro.
Wireless charger: Letscom Wireless Charger
If you're smart, you'll get yourself at least one wireless charging pad for your iPhone 12. This basic 15W charging pad is Qi-certified with temperature control and over-current protection. It's thin, has a silicone ring for anti-slip, and recognizes when something other than a wireless charging device is sitting on it.
Wired Charger: Amazon Basics Nylon Braided Lightning Cable
If you are looking at a drawer full of USB-A charging bricks wondering what to do with them now that your iPhone 12 comes with a USB-C Lightning cable, why not invest in a downgrade? This nylon braided USB-A cable may not charge as fast as USB-C, but it will probably last longer than Apple's included Lightning cable.
Portable charger: Poweradd Slim 2
The iPhone 12 battery is going to last all day under most circumstances, but there may be an occasion when you desperately need to juice up. This lipstick-sized portable charger has 5000mAh for about one-and-a-half charges to your iPhone. Drop it in your bag so you're always ready for an emergency.
