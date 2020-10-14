It's a wonderful happenstance that Prime Day and the Apple Event fell on the same day this year. With a new iPhone comes new peripherals and accessories to go with it. Whether you need a USB-C power brick because it doesn't come in the box, or you want a case to protect your investment, here are the best Prime Day deals under $10 to outfit your new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.