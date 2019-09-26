Apple has released 10 brand new underwater screen savers to accompany the release of tvOS 13. The new screen savers were created in partnership with the BBC Natural History unit, the team behind the award winning documentary series Blue Planet II, The Planets and Dynasties. The new screensavers contain a vast array of stunning ocean life, including jellyfish, seals, kelp and coral. The full list of screensavers can be seen below:

Space: Atlantic Ocean to Spain and France, Space: Australia, Space: Caribbean, Space: Nile Delta, Space: South Africa to North Asia, Sea: Barrucada, Sea: Bumpheads, Sea: Jacks, Sea: Kelp, Sea: Palau Coral, Sea: Palua Jellies (3), Sea: Sea Stars, Sea: Seals,

If you'd like to view all of these screen savers, you can check out Benjamin Mayo's Blog here, where you'll find uploaded all of the Apple screensavers including this new collection.

To view them on your Apple TV, you first need to ensure that you've updated your Apple TV to tvOS 13. Whilst you can't manually download these screen savers, you can go to settings and change the frequency at which your TV downloads new screen savers. If you update this to daily, you'll probably begin to see the new screen savers very soon. You can start a screen saver at any time by pressing the home button on your remote whilst viewing the homepage. Whilst a screen saver is playing, you can tap the touch part of your Apple remote to reveal the location of the shot. Swiping left and right will allow you to switch between screen savers, and tapping left or right will change track if you have music playing. All of the new screen savers are also available in 4K for the Apple TV 4L.