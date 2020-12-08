Apple has just unveiled its brand new AirPods Max, they bost high-fidelity audio, a sleek design, the H1, Active Noise Cancellation, and more. But boy are they expensive. Whilst we must reserve judgment on the AirPods Max price until we've, you know, actually listened to them, here's a list of 10 things you could buy instead for $549, just to put the price into perspective. Just something to think about before you pre-order your AirPods Max.

1. Xbox Series X - $499

Xbox's brand new Series X console, sporting all of its next-generation goodness, is $499. For just $10 more than a Series X price, you could add a brand new triple-A title like Cyberpunk 2077.

2. PS5 - $499

At the same price, you could also pick up a PS5 instead, and as with the Series X, you'll have $50 to spend on a game or an accessory too.

3. Xbox Series S + AirPods Pro - $299.99 + $249.00

Perhaps the best value of the new generation, you can score the all-digital Xbox Series X with most of Xbox's next-gen improvements for just $300. That means you'd still have change from your $549 to pick up Apple's AirPods Pro, which still offer active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and Apple's H1 chip.