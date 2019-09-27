Following yesterday's release of the brand new 10.2-inch iPad in stores, iFixit has released the findings of its teardown of the new device. They were able to confirm some of the things we learned at launch about the device, as well as a few new finds within the new iPad.

Of course, there's the ancient A10 Fusion processor from 2016, Retina display, 8MP 1080p rear-facing camera and the 1.2MP 720p FaceTime HD Camera. Otherwise however, the device remains pretty much the same internally as the previous version, with an extra GB of Ram and a Smart Connector for Smart Keyboards. Most interestingly, the battery is exactly the same as last year despite the much increased housing size of the new device.

According to the final run down, the non-laminated, seperately replaceable cover glass and LCD could make third party screen replacements much cheaper than previous years, and the LCD is easy to remove once the cover glass/digitizer has been separated. Despite this, the adhesive used to secure all of this in place makes repairing very difficult. Couple that with the fact that the Lightning port is soldered to the logic board and yep, more adhesive, and you get a fixability score of 2 out of 10.

Whilst that may sound like a very poor score, this does translate into very good build quality. So aslong as none of the internals bite the dust, your iPad should last you a decent amount of time.